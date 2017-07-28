Schools ensure children keep up during rain vacay

Udgam School for Children sent messages to students’ parents asking them to use the holidays productively.

To make optimum use of the unexpected rainy holidays, schools across the city are using social media platforms to give assignments to students. Schools like Udgam, DPS, St Kabir, Anand Niketan, among others, have forwarded assignments to their students to practice at home.

Udgam School for Children sent messages to students’ parents asking them to use the holidays productively. Confirming the same, Manan Choksi, managing trustee of Udam, told DNA that the school has uploaded assignments and worksheets on their mobile app. Choksi said, “As per the state government directive, our school will remain shut on Friday as well. Hence, we have sent Whatsapp messages to students’ parents to refer to our mobile app and have kids practice the assignments at home in order to use the holidays productively.”

Pragya Pandya of St Kabir said, “We want our children to utilise their time off. Hence, all our teachers are sending regular assignments and revision work to students.”