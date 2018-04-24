Sabarmati Summer Festival to kick off from May 1

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation will organise a six-day summer festival on the banks of the Sabarmati River to commemorate Gujarat Foundation Day from May 1 to May 6. Christened the 'Sabarmati Riverfront Summer Festival', this event will be held annually starting this year, announced Mayor Gautam Shah.

"Like last year, this year too, we will have attractive programmes for citizens. Different events will be organised every day like musical night, cultural show, folk dance, marathon, open air theatre, etc," said Shah.

However, there would be no boating competition this year.

"In the wake of the water crisis, we've called off the boating competition. We don't want any water wastage and will create awareness to save water," added Shah.

For the foodies, there will be a dedicated food court. Along with that, there will also be a mango festival at the same ground.

"Farmers from different corners of the state can sell their mangoes here. No stall charges will be levied on the farmers," the mayor said.

Apart from handloom and handicraft stalls, there will be a light and sound show at the event centre of Sabarmati Riverfront every day during the festival. Also, the bridges across the river will be decorated with LED lights.

SIX-DAY SUMMER FESTIVAL HIGHLIGHTS