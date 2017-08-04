Rs 1,500 cr for Patan, Banaskantha: CM

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, on Thursday, announced a Rs 1,500 crore relief package for the flood affected Banaskantha and Patan districts. Rupani and his team stayed in the flood-affected area and visited over 50 villages in both districts, meeting over 10,000 victims over five days. He announced the relief fund on the day of his departure.

“I could feel the pain of the people and realised that I was the right decision to be present here. My government has taken decision to give Rs 1,500 crore as relief package to restore the situation in these two worst affected districts by flood. My government is committed to give more relief to this region in future, if required.”

The state government has decided to waive off all the agricultural electricity bills for three months.

The state government will give Rs 1,311 crore against the crop loss and reclamation of washed soil, Rs 75 crore for power restoration, Rs 20 crore for cattle including raising shades and purchase of grass, Rs 15 crore for local business and commercial establishments and Rs 79 crore additional under different compensation against death toll of human and cattle, construction or renovation of damaged houses and purchase of home appliances.