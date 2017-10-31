Respite from vector and waterborne cases

the health department of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation states that 1,027 cases of vector borne diseases have been reported this month

The city got respite from diseases for a while with the number of waterborne and vector-borne diseases coming coming down. Number of swine flu cases have also gone down.

The recent report issued by the health department of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), states that 1,027 cases of vector borne diseases have been reported this month. Of this, 649 cases of malaria have been reported.

This year, 8,476 cases of malaria have been reported. There have been 213 cases of falciparum against October 2016's 382 cases. Only 16 cases of chikungunaya have been reported. There have been 149 cases of dengue this month.

Meanwhile, to curb the vector menace, the civic body is doing fumigation and fogging. Also, they collected 24,087 blood serum samples from slum pockets for laboratory test.

In other water borne cases, the civic body has reported 780 cases in total. Of this, 387 cases of gastroenteritis, 196 cases of jaundice and 198 cases of typhoid have been reported.

The civic body has also distributed around 4.7 lakh chlorine tablets for water purification. In the weekly report they have mentioned that they issued 2660 notices to the units for not maintaining cleanliness in water tanks.