Rebel Congress MLAs, except Vaghela, to join BJP: Mahendrasinh Vaghela

Ten Congress MLAs in Gujarat, including the seven who defied the party whip and voted for BJP candidates in the just-concluded Rajya Sabha polls in the state, would join the saffron party soon, former Congress leader Shankersinh Vaghela's son Mahendrasinh said in Gandhinagar on Thursday.

However, his father, who was among the eight MLAs who were expelled by the Congress on Wednesday, would not join the ruling party, he added.

Talking to mediapersons post the conference held by his father, Mahendrasinh said, "We all are going to join the BJP very soon. We are in touch with Amit Shah, CM Vijay Rupani and party chief Jitu Vaghani. We will act as per their direction now."

Though these rebel Congress MLAs are eager to join the saffron party, it is not sure that all those will get tickets in next Assembly polls. A senior leader from BJP said, "It is not possible for the party to accommodate all rebel Congress MLAs in next Assembly polls. The party may offer tickets to Mahendrasinh, Balwantsinh and Ramsinh Parmar as they hold influence. If all of them are given tickets, BJP's local organisation may get displeased with party's decision."

"Apart from these seven MLAs, three others, who had tendered their resignations last month, will join the BJP in the days to come. My father is not joining the BJP. I thank the Congress for expelling us," said Mahendrasinh, the MLA from Bayad in Sabarkantha district.

On Tuesday, eight Congress MLAs had voted for BJP candidates in the Rajya Sabha elections for three seats from Gujarat.

These MLAs were Shankersinh Vaghela and his son Mahendrasinh, CK Raulji, Raghavjee Patel, Bholabhai Gohel, Amit Chaudhary, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja and Karamshi Patel.

Besides, six Congress MLAs had resigned last month ahead of the election to the Upper House of Parliament. Of them, Balwantsinh Rajput, Tejasreeben Patel and Prahlad Patel joined the ruling party, while Ramsinh Parmar, Chhanabhai Chaudhary and Mansinh Chauhan were yet to take any decision on their future course of action.

The BJP had fielded Rajput as its third candidate in the Rajya Sabha poll, in a bid to defeat Congress nominee Ahmed Patel, but he lost, despite cross-voting by the Congress MLAs.