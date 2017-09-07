Ram Rahim verdict gives hope to Asaram survivors

Four years have passed since Jahangirpura police in Surat filed the complaints of two women accusing self-styled spiritual guru Asaram Bapu and his son Naransai of rape. As trial in the case dragged on, the two rape survivors had almost lost hope until August 28, when miles away in Haryana, another self-styled baba, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, was sentenced to 20 years in jail for raping two women in 2002.

Living in fear and isolation since 2013, the two complainants, both sisters, now hope they too will get justice. When this DNA reporter went to meet them, it was a family member who spoke on their behalf as the sisters “don’t speak with media persons because they don’t want to draw unwanted attention.”

“Our hopes were rekindled the day Panchkula CBI court convicted Ram Rahim Singh. We are eagerly waiting for the day Surat (where Narasai’s case is on) and Gandhinagar (where Asaram’s trial is under way) courts will pronounce their verdicts against Asaram and his son Naransai,” a relative of the complainants said.

Sharing the details of the two trials, the relative said, “The trial against Naransai is likely to be concluded soon. We are expecting the judgement to come out this year itself. But the trial against Asaram is proceeding at a snail’s pace. However, it is the court’s prerogative to give ample time to all the parties concerned to ensure a fair trial. We are hopeful we will get justice.”

Talking about the difficult days that have gone by, he said, “The initial days, months, and even the first year, was difficult, not only for the two women but also for their family members. We were followed everywhere. While well-wishers would have words of caution for us, Asaram’s henchmen would threaten us. The husband of one of the complainants was assaulted in 2014 in Surat.” He added that none of that could deter them from continuing their fight for justice.

According to another family member, the sisters are happy and proud that their husbands are standing by them in their fight to bring the accused to book.

GURU IN THE DOCK