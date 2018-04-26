Rajnath Singh to anchor western region meet in Gandhinagar today

Union home minister Rajnath Singh is going to convene the meeting of Western Regional Council (WRC) in Gandhinagar on Thursday. The meeting will be held in Swarnim Sankul on the Secretariat campus. The Gujarat government is likely to discuss issues like cooperation from neighbour states on water-related projects and national security.

Deputy CM Nitin Patel said, "This is the meeting that deals with inter-related issues among states falling in WRC. Minister Rajnath Singh and representatives from the state governments of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa and administrations of union territories of Diu and Daman and Dadra Nagar Haveli will be present for the meet. The agendas on behalf of Gujarat government are under consideration, and we will talk about them after the meeting is over."

Sources in the government said, "We have been looking forward to cooperation from Maharashtra on Par-Tapi-Narmada link canal project that can solve the water woes of South Gujarat permanently. The Maharashtra government is jittery on the issue and we wish central government's intervention in the matter."