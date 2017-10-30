Rahul Gandhi's to campaign for the third time

In his last two trips, he had received a good response in some pockets of Saurashtra and central Gujarat

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi will visit Gujarat for the first time after the poll date announcement by the Election Commission.

This will be his third visit during the poll season. This time he will travel south Gujarat. In his last two trips, he had received a good response in some pockets of Saurashtra and central Gujarat.

Rahul had kicked off the election campaign by his Samvad Karyrakrum in Ahmedabad on September 04. On September 24, after praying at Lord Dwarkdhish, he toured some districts of Saurashatra. The highlight of his these two trips his visit to many temples.

On his third trip, he will start from Jambusar in Bharuch on November 1 with an address at the Yuva Rojgar and Khedut Adhikar Rally. He will visit Amod, Dayadra, Bharuch, Ankleshwar, Zankhvav, Valiya, Mandvi, Vyara. AT Vyara, he will address a core committee meeting.

On November 2, he will start his day by addressing gatherings at Dolvan, Unai, Vansda, Dharampur, Nanapondha and Vapi. He will conclude his tour on November 3 after public rallies at Pardi, Valsad, Bilimora, Gandevi, Navsari, Surat.