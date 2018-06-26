Protest against steep parking fee at Ahmedabad railway station

Rickshaw drivers, taxi operators and representatives of passengers association, on Monday, protested against overstay charges at Ahmedabad railway station, claiming that the charges are high and unreasonable. Railway authorities, however, said that the charges are necessary to get rid of "nuisance-makers" at railway stations.

After a dharna at the railway station, the protestors went on a rally and submitted a memorandum representing their objections to the District Collector of Ahmedabad. Rickshaw drivers, represented by Gujarat Auto Rickshaw Drivers' Action Committee, have already filed a petition in the Gujarat High Court against the hike in charges, claiming that it will increase the burden on commuters.

"If a person overstays (more than 15 minutes) in the premium lane, he has to pay Rs 118 as late fee. This is very high. Even the charges at the airport are lower," said Rajveer Upadhyay, secretary of the committee. The committee has also demanded that stands be allocated to them as per demand. While close to 100-150 rickshaws ply at the station, only about 25 rickshaws can be accommodated at the parking stands.

The railways spokesman told DNA that the charges are not high but necessary to keep nuisance-makers away from railway premises. "If we don't charge anything, they will stay here for the entire day," he said.