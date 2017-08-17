Private schools introduce Gujarati language in early classes

In order to push and revive Gujarati language in the state, some private schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and international board have introduced Gujarati language in earlier classes voluntarily.

CBSE introduces three language formula for students, giving them a choice from class 6 onwards. While many schools teach two levels of the language before class 6, there are many who introduce the language in class 4 so that students have a good grip over the language.

Surender Sachdeva, principal, DPS Bopal said, "While CBSE mandates three language formula from class 6, we have introduced the subject from class 5 so that children are better prepared. We are also contemplating to introduce Gujarati in class 4 as just three years of teaching a language is not sufficient. To enhance basic concept of a language, more classes are needed to be conducted."

He added that in class 9 and 10, over 100 students have opted for Gujarati. A member of Association of Progressive Schools (AoPS) Manan Choksi said, "Even if the board does not mandate to offer languages in early classes, I feel schools should voluntarily offer to teach Gujarati from class 3. Being in Gujarat, we need to promote and preserve the language which is dying."

International board does not have a mandate to offer languages in a particular class. But JG International school offers Gujarati and French from class 3 onwards.

Kavita Sharma, principal, JGIS said, "We offer Gujarati and French as third language from class 3 itself. Research says students can learn more languages in early ages. Our main objective of offering Gujarati is to promote the regional language as we are in Gujarat."

Lamiya Shums, director, Anand Niketan, Shilaj, said, "We offer Gujarati from class 5 and Sanskrit from class 1. In class 5, students bifurcate as per their choice. For example, in class 5, we teach Gujarati textbook of state board of grade 3."