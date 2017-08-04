Private body advances GST enrollment by a month

According to the GST Act, for enrolling, a dealer has to get a provisional registration number and then, within 90 days of the rollout of GST

The GST Network, on Wednesday, preponed the deadline for enrollment to August 20 from September 30, which experts say, undermines the decision of higher authorities. They say that GST Network, which is a private entity, cannot overrule the decision of the GST Council, Parliament, and State Legislative Assemblies, which are constitutional bodies.

GST Network, through its twitter handle ‘askGSTech’ on Wednesday tweeted that those who have migrated to GST need to enroll before August 20 or else they would not be able to file their returns. According to the GST Act, for enrolling, a dealer has to get a provisional registration number and then, within 90 days of the rollout of GST, he has to get his permanent registration number or Application Reference Number (ARN). The dealer can carry out his business as usual after getting the provisional registration number and by September 30, he is required to enroll himself.

Now, GST Network, through a tweet, advanced the deadline to August 20. In a reply to an online query, askGSTech tweeted that the ‘enrollment process has to be completed to generate the ARN. If this process has been completed, only then can returns be filed on the portal.’

Jamnagar-based tax practitioner Axat Vyas claimed that this practically advances the deadline of enrollment from September 30 to August 20. It means that if you don’t have an ARN, you will not be able to file your returns after August 20.