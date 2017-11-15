Poor execution has earned GST bad name: Yashwant Sinha

He says the deeply flawed tax system, coupled with demonetization, has led to an overall slowdown in the economy

Calling the Goods and Service Tax (GST) a good tax, that has acquired a bad name due to poor implementation, former finance minister Yashwant Sinha on Tuesday said it was pushed into action without much thought.

"Each item on the list needs deliberation. We need to end the ad-hocism that is there in the GST. It was supposed to simplify tax, when in fact it has ended up complicating it," said Sinha at a press conference organised by a group of people under the banner of Lokshahi Bachao Andolan.

On the government's recent reduction in rates, Sinha said the move was welcome but not enough. "When we campaigned in 2014 we promised to create two crore jobs every year. We need to remember that promise, improve the economy and make good on the promise before 2019," said Sinha.

"Arun Jaitley had earlier said that GST needed a single tax rate. But now that the opposition is asking for it, he suddenly finds it childish," he said. Sinha said one major flaw of the GST was that 40% of the revenue stream was out of GST. He said bringing products such as petrol under GST will help lower the price.

He said the deeply flawed tax system, coupled with demonetization, has led to an overall slowdown in the economy. To a question on India improving its ranking in the ease of doing business index, Sinha said it was a thing to be proud of.

Yashwant Sinha seeks panel under Kelkar

Former minister and BJP leader Yashwant Sinha on Tuesday said a committee for GST be formed under Vijay Kelkar, the former chairman of the 13th Finance Commission. Kelkar proposed the GST in 2003. Sinha said the umbrella GST panel that can interact with concerned political committees for regular feedback. They can suggest steps to make the tax simple, he said. “We have 2 months to simplify tax system and can present it during the budget in February,” he added.