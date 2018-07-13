Political appointments by Gujarat BJP leaders

Gujarat BJP leaders agreed unanimously to make political appointments in state government owned boards and corporations soon. The party has decided to take the step to pacify the dissident leaders and MLAs. The party’s executive meet will be held on August 11 and final call will be taken before this for political appointments. Senior party leaders from state including CM Vijay Rupani and Gujarat chief Jitu Vaghani met on Thursday at Shri Kamalam.

A senior leader from the party said, “The MLAs and some leaders have been showing fervour against the state government and party organisation showing one or another reason but the actual cause of their angst is different. They have been waiting for political posting in government and that is why party has decided to fizzle out this fervour by meeting their demands. This will also be discussed with party chief Amit Shah when he is visiting Gujarat in this weekend.”

Shah will arrive on Friday evening and will stay till Sunday in Ahmedabad. The BJP leaders will have enough time to discuss these issue meanwhile. Moreover, they will also prepare the agendas taking Lok Sabha polls.

“The date for Gujarat BJP’s executive meet is decided and that is August 11 and Shah will attend this meet too. This meeting will be more important as the party may decide on possibilities or necessities for expansion in Gujarat government’s cabinet, as some of the MLAs have expressed their wish in subtle way to become minister after Congress leader Kunvaraji Bavaliya was made minister after joining BJP,” added the leader.

Party leaders also talked on one day visit to state of Narendra Modi scheduled on July 20.

THE REASON

