Plea against poultry farm closure in ‘paryushan’

Can a poultry farm be called a slaughterhouse? And, can the prohibitory order for slaughterhouses be applicable to poultry farms too? The High Court will decide on these aspects as a poultry farm owner has challenged the extension of slaughterhouse prohibitory orders on poultry farms for nine days during ‘paryushan,’ a Jain festival.

The Jain community has opposed the petition.

Justice RH Shukla is hearing the petition filed by poultry farm owner Avnesh Patel from Anand. Patel has challenged the state government’s 2016 order under the Municipality Act, directing the closure of slaughterhouses and poultry farms during ‘paryushan’.

The petition argues that the action and restriction on the part of the state are arbitrary, irrational and unjustified. Article 19(1) (G) of the Constitution provides fundamental rights to any citizen to carry out trade and occupation.

After hearing the petitioner and the respondent, the court directed that the state spell out its stand on the issue — whether poultry farms can be called slaughterhouses and whether they can be asked to remain closed like slaughterhouses.

The matter has been kept for further hearing on Thursday.

The petitioner has pleaded to quash the order and direct the police, municipal bodies and other authorities not to disrupt business nor ask them to remain shut for nine days.

Navarngpura Jain Shetamber (Murti Pujak) Sangh has opposed the petition claiming that Section 2A of the Prevention of Cruelty To Animals Act, 1960, has included birds, and poultry includes animals and animals mean any living creature other than human being. The order prohibiting meat sale during these nine days has been upheld by the Supreme court as well.

The Jain organisation, while opposing the petition, submitted that the meat or poultry industry will not suffer as much loss as claimed by them because they have to remain closed only on nine days in a year.

And, in a diverse society like ours, one should not be oversensitive and touchy about such closure but, on the contrary, should respect every culture. Saying that the PIL should be rejected, the respondent said even the PAN number disclosed in the petition is of some other organisation.

