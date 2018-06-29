Petition challenges Gujarat Forensic Science University admission process, univ gets notice

A petition filed in the Gujarat High Court has sought the court's intervention to ensure that the Gujarat Forensic Science University (GFSU) follows the centralised admission process for the professional courses that it offers for the year 2018-19.

A division bench of the Gujarat high court has issued notices to GFSU, the Admission Committee for Professional Courses (ACPC) and the state government in the matter and kept further hearing for July 12. The petition filed by Sandip Munjyasara has stated that the GFSU issued advertisitement invititing paplciationn for admission in variosu course like M.Tech, M.Pharm and MBA which is in violation of the provision of the Regulation of Admission and Fixation of Fees Act.

According to the Act, the admission to professional courses has to be conducted through the centralized admission process. The petition states that despite reminders to the university to approach ACPC so that the university can be a part of the centralised admission, it went ahead and issued advertisement inviting application for a various professional course on offer at the university. A representation to CPC to take action against GFSU for conducting admission in violation of rules also did not evoke any response.

The petition states that the GFSU's attempt at conducting admission on its own bypassing the centralized admission process is also in violation of an earlier order of the high court.

The petition has also sought that the varsity is fined for trying to bypass the rules.

