Pay dues to firing victim: HC to state

Disposing a petition seeking compensation for a victim killed after the army opened fire at the Jagannath rath yatra in 1996, the high court has asked the state government to pay Rs 90,000 compensation with seven per cent interest from the suit’s date until the amount is released.

Single bench justice JB Pardiwala disposed of the petition moved by the family of the deceased Umediya Rathod on Friday and concluded, “There is neither documental nor oral evidence to prove that army fired at the mob to prevent it from pelting stones and that it was not targeted at any individual. Under such circumstances, the state has failed to justify firing and is liable to pay Rs 90,000 compensation with seven per cent interest rate.”

The judge observed, “The state government cannot wash away its hands by claiming that it cannot be held responsible.”

WHAT GOVT SAYS

During the Jagannath rath yatra in 1996, stones were pelted between two communities when the procession was at Jamadar Street in Ahmedabad. As the Army was deployed to assist state police, stones were pelted at local police too. To control the violence and protect police, the Army opened fire on executive magistrate’s order. The victim Umediya Rahod was hit by the bullet and later died.

FAMILY’S VERSION

Umediya’s family claims he had gone to the terrace of his neighbour to collect the quilt that was put up for drying, when he was hit by a bullet. They say that he was neither a part of the mob, nor was he expecting any firing on the roof of the house.