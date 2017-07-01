Parsis remember Dadabhai Naoroji on 100th death anniv

The event was organised by Ahmedabad Parsi Panchayat as a mark of tribute to his contribution to the country.

Nearly 100 Parsis gathered at AMA on Friday to commemorate the 100th death anniversary of Dadabhai Naoroji, the grand old man of India. The event was organised by Ahmedabad Parsi Panchayat as a mark of tribute to his contribution to the country.

The chief guest of the event was head priest of Udwada Vada Dasturji (high priest) Khurshed Dastoor. Eminent speakers included historian and writer Makrand Mehta, Jeetendrasinghji Gaekwad, nephew of Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad of Baroda, Piruz Khambatta, CMD of Rasna, among others.

Makrand Mehta said, “We should use Dadabhai Naoroji’s ideology in the situation that we are today. We should remember him for his secular and progressive ideology. Dadabhai never injected religion into politics. Religion should be kept in temple or at home. By bringing religion into politics, we are paying the price.”

The head priest was recently appointed as the Zoroastrian representative in the National Commission for Minorities. Addressing Parsi parents, he said, “My appeal to you is that see to it that youngsters step out of the boundaries of the community. Let them mix with every community. Let them understand every religion and respect all religions. That is what Dadabhai was known for.”

Gaekwad spoke about the doctrine of lapse, a policy of the British East India Company under which if the ruler of a princely state died without a natural heir, the state/territory would automatically be annexed to the British empire.

He said, “Dadabhai Naoroji intervened for the kingdom of Mysore and a five-year-old was made the king. Had he not argued on the lines of Mysore, the kingdom of Baroda too would have been annexed in 1875. He gave a positive report about Sayajirao to the British. We owe the existence of Baroda kingdom to Dadaji Naoroji.”