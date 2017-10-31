Pakistani fisherman nabbed by Border Security Force

The BSF team spotted a fisherman trying to sneak into India from the Pakistan side

The Border Security Force (BSF) patrolling team on Monday morning arrested a Pakistani fisherman with a boat from the Harami Nala in the Sir Creek area of Kutch.

According to sources, during patrolling the BSF team spotted a fisherman trying to sneak into India from the Pakistan side. Immediately, the team cornered and arrested him. Fishing net and other equipments were also found from the boat.

Source said he would be handed over to local police. Initially, he would be kept at the Joint Interrogation Centre, where several intelligence agencies will interrogate him.

RECENT CASES

September 7: Three Pakistanis apprehended with boats.

September 6: Two Pakistani crew members were arrested and the boat seized.

August 18: Abandoned Pakistani boat was seized from Harami Nala.

March 25: Indian Coast Guard apprehended 9 Pakistani crew members on a boat from Indian waters.

December 2016: Indian Coast Guard apprehended 26 Pakistanis with five boats from Indian Waters.