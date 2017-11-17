PAAS alleges Rs 40-crore deal to frame Hardik Patel, fears rape case

Sex, money, cops, politicians, and unending twists and turns. The leak of sex tapes allegedly featuring Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) leader Hardik Patel, and the developments thereafter, seem to have all the ingredients of a Bollywood potboiler.

On Thursday, three days after the first tape surfaced, the PAAS accused the BJP, including Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and state unit president Jitu Vaghani, of being complicit in the conspiracy to frame Hardik in a false rape case.

Addressing mediapersons, PAAS convener Dinesh Bambhania alleged that Surat-based Vipul Mendapara had connived with Vimal Patel, a businessman from Surat, to frame Hardik.

"The conspiracy was hatched at a farmhouse in Surat. We have learnt that the deal to produce fake CDs was struck for Rs40 crore. We also have information that a sex worker named Payal has been paid Rs50 lakh by the conspirators to file a false rape case against Hardik, so that he can be sent to jail ahead of the elections," Bambhania alleged.

Though Hardik was present at the venue of the press conference, he declined to speak.

"We have information and evidence that as many as 52 sex tapes have been made, of which 22 are of Hardik and the remaining 30 of other PAAS conveners," Bambhania alleged, claiming that the morphed tapes were made overseas.

Responding to queries about the allegations, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, however, denied the charges that Rupani and Vaghani were a part of any conspiracy and accused the outfit of levelling baseless charges. He also alleged that the PAAS was acting at the Congress's behest.

Bambhania claimed that one CP, one SP and two PIs were also involved in the conspiracy and had provided CCTV cameras and other equipment to film Hardik and other PAAS conveners for the morphed videos.

He alleged that Rs3 lakh was paid to Payal in a Volkswagen Vento car bearing GJ15CD6111 registration number.

An agreement, too, was signed. Bambhania claimed the car was also missing.

With Assembly elections round the corner, one can safely assume that the last of the sage has yet to be heard. However, it remains to be seen if Hardik emerges as the hero or the villain.