Over 500 pedal to create awareness on deaf-blindness

Various activities were organised by Sense India to make people aware about deaf-blindness on the birth anniversary of Helen Killer on Sunday.

Over 500 people including children participated in 12-km bicycle ride and 3-km tricycle and hand cycle ride that started from Decathlon near Shantipura crossroads at 7 am.

Unique games like blindfolded basketball and football, Zumba and life-size snakes and ladders were also organised.

The central government had passed Rights of Persons with Disabilities Bill in 2016 which saw the inclusion of deaf-blindness, supporting over five lakh people.

The event also saw professional deaf-blind physiotherapists who involved the participants in simple stretching exercises and helped them cool off, reinforcing the fact that every person with deaf-blindness if given an opportunity can prove to be an equally contributing member in the society.