Only 35% of registered disabled cast their vote in 2012

Even as the Election Commission (EC) makes efforts to improve voter awareness, one set of voters it seems has not been a big participant in the electoral system- those with disabilities.

As per the data with the district collector, Ahmedabad has 4,412 voters who have been identified as people with disabilities, ranging from visual and hearing impairment to locomotive disability and mental illness among others.

Interestingly, the 2012 Assembly Result report of the EC does not mention the separate data of persons with disability.

As per the report, against 370 visually impaired registered voters, a mere 129 actually cast their franchise, a voting percentage of just 35% only for the visually impaired.

Ghatlodia constituency saw the highest number of visually impaired voting (24) followed by Asarwa, where 16 such votes were cast.

Those who work with people with disabilities say the number of disabled voters registered are not even a true reflection of the eligible population.

An official who has closely worked with disabled at both the institutional and government level said that a lot of factors are at play.

"There is the question of polling booths being disabled- friendly, of accessibility and more importantly of motivation," said the official. "How many politicians have you seen actively seeking the votes of disabled people? How many officials make an effort to actively encourage disabled to come and vote? Where is the voter awareness for such people?" the official added.

Those who work with the disabled say it is doubtful if many of them including visually impaired even get counted as voters, as many don't even have a voter ID card.

Akhil Paul of Sense International, that works with speech and hearing impaired children, said the problem begins at the level of getting the voter ID card itself.

"Sometimes, the families themselves are not interested in ensuring that such people get a voter ID card. Even when they get it, they have to be dependent on others to go and vote," said Paul.

He too believes that political parties don't even consider the voter with disability.

"They go seeking votes of all other people. Have you ever seen them coming to institutions that train people with disability? We have some members in the Parliament who have disability. Even they don't speak up for the cause," said Paul.

He, however, does not believe that infrastructure is a problem. "For the last three elections at least, there have been disabled-friendly polling booths, Braille ballot papers and even ramps to help the disabled. So, I don't think infrastructure is a problem," said Paul.

He said the major force is motivation and at present the disabled don't feel that voting or not voting will help their cause. "They are not a matter of concern for political parties," said Paul.