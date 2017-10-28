On terror radar & ready for a wedding

Magen Abraham Synagogue at Khamasa here is abuzz these days. And why not. Gujarat's only synagogue is getting decked to host a wedding after almost six years. And it is the same venue that two IS suspects, arrested from Surat on Wednesday, are said to have held a recce of, allegedly plotting a lone wolf terror attack. The place, built in 1934, has become a talking point ever since.

Though members of the community don't want fear of a terror attack to dampen the mood, they don't want to leave anything to chance either, and have asked for security at the synagogue so that the wedding can be held smoothly.

Joseph Pingle, fondly called 'Johnny', is both excited and worried. Understandably so, because it's his son wedding that is scheduled at the synagogue. Jews from Israeal, Canada and other places, including neighbouring Pune, are expected to attend the wedding ceremony on October 31.

Pingle is one of the most important stakeholders of the community, being a cantor, priest, Hebrew teacher as well as the care taker of the synagogue.

"When we heard the news, we sought security. Policemen have been deployed here since Thursday. We learnt the terror suspects did a recce on September 12. The synagogue is open to everyone. We have no idea who came when."

So why no weddings at the synagogue for six years? "There are about 140 Jews in the city and 160 in the state. The children of most of the Jews have gone abroad or elsewhere for studies, so no weddings took place," Pingle said.

"This is a big opportunity for community members to get together as part of the wedding," Pingle added.

Johnnybhai has a house in the western part of the city but, even at the age of 62, he lives in the house that belongs to the synagogue. "If I move out of this place, who will take care of the synagogue," he wonders.

On whether Jewish weddings can happen anywhere else, he said, "No. weddings can happen only in a synagogue, and it is the only day when a bride is allowed at the prayer zone inside the synagogue. We cannot postpone the wedding as all the arrangements have already been made."

The Bene Israel Jews arrived in India almost 2,500 years ago after a shipwreck near Alibaug, Mumbai. They have since grown into a rich and unique community, residing primarily in Maharashtra and Gujarat. Over the years, most Jews have migrated to Israel, USA, Canada and other countries, but a small fraction still remains here.