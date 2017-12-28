Office crunch: Ishwar Parmar to sit in SS-2

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani’s team having eight cabinet ministers and his deputy Nitin Patel took oath of office on Tuesday.

The CM, Deputy CM and all cabinet ministers sit in the offices of the Swarnim Sankul-1 (SS-1) complex here, but with more cabinet ministers this time, the chambers in this complex fell short on Wednesday.

The ‘junior-most’ cabinet minister Ishwar Parmar was then shifted to Swarnim Sankul-2 (SS-2), that is the complex of offices of state level ministers (MoSs).

Third and fourth floor of the SS-1 are occupied by CMO, while the half of the second floor of this complex was allotted to Nitin Patel since he became deputy CM in the last term and that has been retained this time too. With this, there are only seven chambers and that is why Parmar has to sit with MoSs now.

The social media was rife with messages on Wednesday that the BJP ruled government kept distance with the only Dalit minister Parmar. Some messages said that it was an injustice and therefore Parmar should resign.

However, by evening, the Gujarat BJP countered this message and cited the order of General Administration Department (GAD) of making arrangements for Parmar’s office in SS-1 with other cabinet ministers.

As per the order, the meeting hall named Girnar Hall on second floor, adjacent to Deputy CM Nitin Patel’s office is being converted into chamber for Parmar.

The order undersigned by deputy secretary in GAD also mentioned that Parmar has been allotted office in SS-2 on temporary basis and CM Vijay Rupani ordered the department to make chamber ready for Parmar in SS-1. The GAD also made it clear that new chamber would be ready in 10 days.

Parmar, however, was not available for a comment.

