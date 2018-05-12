Ode riot case: Gujarat High Court upholds conviction of 19, acquits three

The Gujarat High Court upheld on Friday the conviction of 19 people in the 2002 Ode massacre case, in which 23 people were killed, while acquitting three others who were convicted by a trial court in 2012.

The bench of Justices Akil Kureshi and BN Karia upheld the life sentence awarded to 14 convicts as well as the seven-year jail sentences to five others by the trial court. One of the accused, who was convicted for life by the trial court, died while the high court was hearing the appeals. The high court, however, acquitted three persons who were convicted by the lower court.

In April 2012, the special trial court in Anand had convicted 23 out of the 47 accused in the Ode massacre case. It had awarded life sentence to 18 convicts, and five-year jail term to five others. One of the accused had died during trial. The high court upheld the acquittal of 23 accused.

The Ode case, in which 23 people, including nine women and nine children, were burnt alive by rioters on March 1, 2002, was among the nine cases probed by Supreme Court-appointed Special Investigation Team (SIT).

The SIT had sought the death penalty for the convicts who had been given life imprisonment and enhanced sentences to those awarded lesser jail terms. It had also sought conviction of the 23 acquitted.

The Ode massacre had taken place two days after 59 passengers were charred to death when S-6 coach of Sabarmati Express was allegedly set on fire at Godhra Railway Station on February 27, 2002. Riots had erupted across the state the next day, resulting in the killing of over 1,000 persons, most of them belonging to the minority community, over the next few weeks.