Now, Congress unleashes Gabbar Singh campaign against BJP on social media

Congress’ IT Cell has launched the campaign taking on the BJP governments at both Centre and state for its alleged failures on various fronts

A few days after Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing GST as Gabbar Singh Tax, the party's Gujarat unit has launched a social media campaign with the tagline 'Gabbar Singh No Traas Chhe' (Gabbar Singh is a Terror) mocking the prime minister and his party.

The party's IT Cell has launched the campaign taking on the BJP governments at both Centre and state for its alleged failures on various fronts. "Gujarat's youths are unemployed," states one of the images being floated on social media as a part of the campaign, attributing it to Gabbar Singh's terror. The image also carries a pic of Narendra Modi in clothes similar to those worn by the dreaded dacoit in the movie Sholay.

Another image says that education has become expensive in Gujarat, while yet another talks about atrocities on Dalits in Gujarat, and attribute the problems to Gabbar Singh's terror. One more in the series says small industries in the state are on the verge of closing down, while another points to rise in crimes.

"Looking at the problems implementation of Goods and Services Tax has led to, Rahul ji has rightly described it as Gabbar Singh Tax. This social media campaign is to talk about other areas whether the BJP governments have failed to deliver," state Congress president Manish Doshi said.

It is still early as far as Gujarat elections are concerned, but the social media has gone abuzz with campaigns targeting one or any other party. The most impactful one yet was the Vikas Gando Thayo Chhe (Development has gone crazy) campaign targeting the BJP, though Congress denied that it was behind it.

The BJP later hit back with a campaign of its own that proclaimed 'Hu Chhu Vikas, Hu Chhu Gujarat' (I am Development, I am Gujarat). The ruling party also launched another one targeting 'Pappus' who are unable to see the development in Gujarat. The campaign was an apparent jibe at Rahul Gandhi who is trolled as 'Pappu' in social media.

