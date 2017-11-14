No testing waters here, Guj fishermen are all praise for Modi

The fishermen of Gujarat laud Prime Minister Narendra Modi for showing diplomatic spine in front of Pakistan and getting their brethren and boats locked away there released.

But, they also want the Centre to solve the Sir Creek boundary issue with Pakistan immediately so that Indian fishermen can have a definite idea of where the international boundary would be crossed.

"We are extremely proud to have Narendra Bhai as our Prime Minister as his dealing with Pakistan has been such that many of our fishermen brothers who were arrested by Pakistan for accidentally veering into international waters have been released since 2014. We had led several representations to Manmohan Singh but to no avail. But, since 2014 many fishermen have been released," said Porbandar Machchimar Boat Association chief Bharat Bhai Modi.

According to the association, while Pakistan released 68 Indian fishermen in October this year as a gesture of goodwill, another 55 were arrested by Pakistan on November 12. Pakistan has released 438 Indian fishermen between December 2016 and January 2017 from the Landhi and Malir jails in Karachi. "Last time when Narendra Modi had invited Nawaz Sharif to his swearing-in ceremony, Pakistan had released some boats as well as prisoners," said Modi.

But, fishermen community believes that the unclear boundary between the two countries is at the heart of the problem. "From different ports of fishing in India, the international borders at different distances. This confuses the fishermen and they get lost at sea. Moreover, we can't control sea waves which at times take us across the border," said Jeevan Bhai Jungi, former president of the association.

However, the fishermen are peeved at Pakistan seizing their boats and auctioning them away to its own fishermen which leaves the affected families in India without any means of livelihood. "These boats cost us over Rs 50 lakh and it is not possible to keep making them once seized. It is beyond means of fishermen," said Jungi.

Another problem the fishermen face is the increasing industrialisation along the Gujarat coast. "Who wants to risk going close to international boundary and get caught and rot in Pakistani jails. But, we are now forced to take the risk. Due to incessant dumping of effluents from these industrial units, coastal fish are no more. We are compelled to venture into deep waters. A decade ago we used to go and come back in a day, now we have to camp in the high seas for nearly a month to make the trip profitable," Jungi, who was the association head for nine years in a row, said.