No road contracts, AMC to go solo

Fearing the cartel of road contractors would disrupt work, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has decided to have its own plants to mix road materials. The idea was mooted by a Standing Committee member during a meeting on Thursday.

“During the meeting, one of the members proposed to set up our own hot mix plants, but since setting up the plant would take a long time, the AMC has decided to have these plants on contract,” said Standing Committee Chairman Amul Bhatt. “The civic body will give specifications to the contractors who would then supply material to the corporation, which will not hamper work.”

According to Bhatt, the materials will be procured only in times of distress. “We will also support the contractors who may not be able to procure materials in time. Thus work won’t be disrupted.” Bhatt said that the AMC will begin road resurfacing from October 10, the first day of Navratri.

A senior officer on condition of anonymity said: “Last year after a lot of hue and cry over the quality of road resurfacing, several contractors refused to take up the contract after which several measures were taken, directed by the high court, and it was decided to increase the deposit for the work awarded.”