New drainage system in the pipeline, vows MLA

Imran Khedawala


Imran Khedawala, MLA 



   

   

   
   

    





   


 
  
   
   

  
Written By

    
  
      

  
  Wednesday 27 December 2017 3:47 IST
 

   
   
   


Imran Khedawala, the new MLA of Jamalpur-Khadia, hopes that the increased fund that he is to get as an MLA will help him address some problems of his area. Khedawala who has been a councillor from Jamalpur for over 20 years, said that he had just Rs 20 lakh worth of funds at his disposal as councillor. "But now, as an MLA, I will get a grant of Rs1 crore. I can use it improve the water pipeline, gutter line for areas that fall under my constituency," said Khedawala.

 
As an MLA, his priority will also be to improve the employment opportunities for the youth. "I can demand better schemes for the unemployed youth in the Assembly, something which we could not do as councillors," said Khedawala. He said he will also look at better implementation of schemes to help the youth start their own small business. He said there was also a need to provide free medicines to the poor. 

 
"Many poor people in my constituency are diabetics and the medicines for the same take away a major chunk of their income. As an MLA, I will try to get new schemes for poor diabetic patients so that they don't spend their life earnings on medicines," said Khedawala.

 
KNOW YOUR MLA
 
