NEET: Eng medium kids' parents protest

Amidst controversy over admissions through NEET in Gujarat, parents of English medium students came out on Friday to request that admissions of their wards should not be affected by the ongoing protests by the parents and students of Gujarati medium.

Terming a few as ones who have vested interest, the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) NEET qualified Students Parents' Association fear that because of ongoing protests by the other group, meritorious students who have already been given admissions would suffer.

Addressing the media, the group of parents said, "Due to different papers, various petitions were filed. CBSE which conducts the examination had also filed an affidavit that difficulty levels were similar and on the basis of the same, the SC had quashed all petitions. Hence, it is evident that petitions were filed by those candidates who had not performed well and wanted to derail the entire admission process."

PARENTS' CONCERN