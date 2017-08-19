NEET: Eng medium kids' parents protest

Many Gujarati medium students have scored exceptionally well than English medium students: Dr Urmil Shah
Amidst controversy over admissions through NEET in Gujarat, parents of English medium students came out on Friday to request that admissions of their wards should not be affected by the ongoing protests by the parents and students of Gujarati medium.
Terming a few as ones who have vested interest, the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) NEET qualified Students Parents' Association fear that because of ongoing protests by the other group, meritorious students who have already been given admissions would suffer.
Addressing the media, the group of parents said, "Due to different papers, various petitions were filed. CBSE which conducts the examination had also filed an affidavit that difficulty levels were similar and on the basis of the same, the SC had quashed all petitions. Hence, it is evident that petitions were filed by those candidates who had not performed well and wanted to derail the entire admission process."
PARENTS' CONCERN
- Dr Urmil Shah whose son has secured admission said, "Many Gujarati medium students have scored exceptionally well than English medium students. 185 students from Gyanmanjari School in Bhavnagar have been selected for MBBS of which 130 students are from Guj medium."
- GSHSEB NEET qualified Students Parents' Association said, "Those whose wards have not done well are pressuring government for separate merit list so that students who scored 220 marks can get admission."