NCB to spring New Year Eve surprise at Ahmedabad colleges

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) of Ahmedabad will carry out surprise checks at city's colleges this New Year's Eve, the agency has alerted college authorities. The move is aimed to ensure students don't consume drugs at parties. The agency has also told college authorities that any student caught with drugs will have to face strict action.

Students in many colleges throw parties during New Year's Eve. In the past, NCB officials have nabbed college students consuming and supplying drugs, and they were let off with a warning.

According to Hari Om Gandhi, Zone Director of NCB, the agency has cautioned college authorities based on some specific information that some students have been indulging in drug peddling.

"We have alerted the more than 50 college authorities. We are going to deploy our officers on college campuses around the New Year's Eve to keep a watch on any illegal activity. Our team is going to conduct surprise checks at colleges and hostels both during the day and at night. We are going to take strict action against students caught with drugs and alcohol," said Gandhi.

The 50 colleges that the NCB has reached out to include the National Institute of Design, CEPT, Gujarat University, Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University, NIFT, etc.