Mother, 3 children murdered in house

A mother, son and her two daughters were brutally murdered on Wednesday night in their Vaadi house near Mangrol, Junaghad. The accused attacked the four victims with a sharp object and their bodies were later dumped into the septic tank behind the house. Police suspects that the attack was carried out by a cousin of the victim's husband. He is now absconding.

The deceased woman and children were identified as Shardaben Gohil (35), Ritvik (13), Dolly (12) and Neha (7). In the complaint lodged by the victim's husband Devraj Gohil, who works as a watchman, he has said he suspects his cousin Mahendra aka Jiko Parmar.

H.V Rathod, Sub-inspector of Mangrol police station, said, "We have registered the case and further investigation is on. Till now, he has not found any motive behind the murder, but right now, the cousin brother of the husband is the main suspect in the case. He was the person who was in the house and he is absconding since after the incident. Once he is nabbed, the actual reason will be revealed."

MOTIVE UNCLEAR