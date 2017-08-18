More Congress leaders will quit: Jitu Vaghani

He also says that Shankersinh Vaghela sensed the conspiracy by other Congress leaders and quit the party

Gujarat BJP chief Jitu Vaghani on Thursday said that Congress was a boiling pot and more leaders would quit the party soon. Vaghani spoke addressing a press conference at party's headquarter near Gandhinagar Shri Kamalam. He also said that Shankersinh Vaghela sensed the conspiracy by other Congress leaders and quit the party.

Vaghani said, "Shankersinh is a very senior politician with decades of experience. He sensed the conspiracy by other fellow Congress leaders and quit the party. Congress is a boiling pot and unrest among other leaders is also prevailing. As many as 14 MLAs of Congress have already quit the party and I think, more will quit soon. The strength of party MLAs has reduced to 43 after Rajya Sabha polls which were 57 just before that."

"Congress will realise the loss they have made by losing a leader like Shankersinh Vaghela. I do not see Congress getting more than 23 seats in Gujarat assembly polls while BJP will win with more than 150 seats," said Vaghani.

Vaghani also added that top leaders from Gujarat BJP are going to hold the meeting on Friday at party headquarter Shri Kamalam to discuss the planning of 'Bharat Jodo-Naya Bharat' campaign launched by PM Narendra Modi and BJP's national president Amit Shah.