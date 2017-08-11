MLAs lured with booze, women: Shankersinh Vaghela

Gujarat's former chief minister and veteran politician Shankersinh Vaghela made a sensational allegation saying that Congress MLAs who camped in Bengaluru were provided with liquor and women towards the end of their stay. Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Vaghela said, "Why did Congress feel the need to take its MLAs away from Gujarat when the state was battling a flood? It is because they wanted to lure them and it did so by enticing them with liquor and women. At least 36 of them had visited me at my residence two months ago in presence of then Congress in-charge Gurudas Kamat and had expressed their displeasure against party leadership."

Vaghela also said that the rebel MLAs had taken a big risk when they decided to vote for BJP's candidate in the Rajya Sabha elections and passed the buck to the saffron party for securing their (rebel Congress leaders') future.

He said, "The rebel MLAs defied the party whip and voted for BJP's candidate in the Rajya Sabha polls. Moreover, six MLAs resigned just before the elections. Now, it is BJP's responsibility to secure their future. I hope that the party will take care of them."

Including Vaghela, eight Congress MLAs voted for BJP candidate Balwantsinh Rajput. These include former minister Raghavji Patel, Vaghela's son Mahendrasinh, CK Raulji, Karamshi Patel, Bholabhai Gohil, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Amit Chaudhary. Balwantsinh Rajput, who was the chief whip of Congress in Assembly, had resigned as Congress MLA and joined BJP along with colleagues Dr Tejashree Patel and Prahlad Patel.

Meanwhile, Mansinh Chauhan, Chhanabhai Patel and Ramsinh Parmar also resigned as Congress MLAs but have not joined the BJP yet. However, Vaghela's son Mahendrasinh said that all of them would join BJP soon.

Vaghela alleges Congress conspired to win polls

Shankersinh Vaghela has claimed that Ahmed Patel's victory in the Rajya Sabha polls was the result of a well-engineered conspiracy scripted by Congress leaders.

Vaghela said, "Congress leaders had planned this conspiracy a day before the polls to win the elections. Otherwise, their candidate would have never won. Everything worked according to their plan and they challenged two votes which were cancelled later after they filed a petition before the EC. The papers of the petition were also prepared a day before."