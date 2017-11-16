Migrant tribal labourers want demands in poll manifestos

Migrant tribal labourers in Gujarat have raised demand for recognition and want political parties to include it in their election manifestos.

Civil society organisations like Aajeevika Bureau, Bandhkaam Mazdoor Sangathan and Mazoor Adhikar Manch, working on the issue of adivasi (tribal) migration in the state, have issued a charter of demands under the aegis of 'Sthalantrit Adivasi Shramik Manch' to highlight their core concerns.

The demands include a database of tribals, 24X7 helpline, a complaint cell, relief fund for accidental deaths, complaint cell, food coupons, among others.

Talking to mediapersons, Mahesh Gajera, programme manager of Aajeevika Bureau, said, "In the upcoming elections, major political parties are busy wooing Patidars, Thakors and Dalits. However, the most vulnerable and exploited social group, tribals, constituting 14.75 per cent of state's population do not receive any attention."

Asked what if their demands were not included in manifestos, they said, "We will take over the street to show our strength. The state needs us, but does not want to uplift us. Even after so many years, adivasis are always given low-grade jobs that are not skill-oriented."

Gajera added, "There are nearly 35 lakh adivasis in the state engaged in agriculture, construction and factories. Despite their large number, various policies for adivasis fail to acknowledge the existence of migration for work. Their names never appear on the registers of employees. Most of them are made to work below the minimum wage set by the state government."

"Women in this community face health hazards and are under constant threat of sexual harassment and eviction. Children, too, are denied access to education," Gajera said.

Ramesh Srivastava, general secretary, Mazoor Adhikar Manch, said, "When tribal families migrate to cities, they have to pay extra fare for children and luggage in buses. The state government should provide a 100 per cent waiver of luggage charges up to two bags and fare up to two kids. Most adivasi workers leave their settlements in the morning, with the fear of losing them when they return. And that is because of non-recognition."

WHAT THEY WANT