MICA replaces assignments with animated videos

Taking a leap in pedagogical innovation, MICA has replaced traditional way of teaching for difficult subjects through books with animated videos.

For complex subjects like research methodology, quantitative techniques and marketing analytics, MICA has collaborated with a company to create animated content to teach the students.

Ashutosh Dutt, associate professor, Marketing Analytics at MICA, said, “We realised that to simplify a complex topic, visuals can lead to better comprehension. While e-learning had converted lectures into presentations and PDFs, our attempt is to reach beyond this.”

First year student at MICA, Ritika Moolchandani, said, “Videos when incorporated into the pedagogy enhances the learning experience and can be used to understand complex concepts in a better manner. Watching videos for statistics helped us break down the concepts and apply what we have learnt in a better manner.”

She added, “Overall, the learning pedagogy adopted is interesting but it needs to be well integrated. The pace of the class is a bit too fast at times. There needs to be a good balance between the mediums of instruction like theory, videos and class interaction.”

Another first year MICA student, Chandrahasa Potdar said, “Videos whenever used with suitable animation and graphics makes the entire learning experience more engaging.”