Med seats to be filled on NEET merit: HC

The High court has upheld the state government’s decision to fill the management quota seats in professional medical courses based on the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) merit list.

The government decision had been challenged on the grounds that by making changes in the rules, the government has acted in the violation of the Gujarat Professional Medical Educational Colleges/Institutes (Regulation of Admission and Fixation of Fees) Act, 2007, itself. It is the prerogative of the management to fill 25 per cent of total seats and the government has no say in the same.

Rejecting these petitions, the first division bench of chief justice R Subhash Reddy and justice Vipul Pancholi concluded that the rights to fill the seats are protected and only the process has been changed. The institutes have to admit students based on the NEET merit list.

Petitioners’ contention is that the rules in the Act say that 75 per cent seats at self-financed colleges will be filled by the state, while the remaining 25 per cent will be filled by the college management.

However, the state government in June made sudden changes to the rules.

According to the changes, the professional admission committee for medical colleges will now fill all seats. This change is in violation of the Act itself and no rule can challenge an Act, the petitioner had contended.

THE CONTENTION

Self-financed Ayurveda colleges of Gujarat, the Swanirbhar Homeopathic Medical Colleges Sanchalak Mahamandal, the Akhil Gujarat Swarnirbhar Physiotherapy Colleges Sanchalak Mahamandal and the Akhil Gujarat Self-Financed Nursing Colleges Management Association had challenged the state’s move.