Massive fire at Vadodara chemical unit, no injuries

Picture for representational purpose 



   

   

   
   

    





   


 
  
   
   

  
  Wednesday 10 January 2018 5:15 IST
 

   
  


   
  
   
   

   
A huge fire broke out a chemical plant at around 4.30 pm at Manjusar GIDC, outskirts of Vadodara city, on Tuesday. It took three-and-a-half hours, 12 fire tankers and 50 firemen to douse the fire. The company where the blaze broke reportedly suffered a loss of Rs 10 crore. The fire department breathed a sigh of relief after it controlled the fire from spreading into to adjoining plants. No casualty was reported.

 
Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Pvt Ltd, which is spread over 30,000 square metres, is into pharma intermediates and oilfield products. The Vadodara Fire control room received a call from the plant around 4.30 pm. The firefighters of Vadodara Municipal Corporation, Gujarat State Fertilisers Corporation Ltd, Manjusar GIDC fire service and Savli nagarpalika fire services were pressed in, said Dandiya Bazar fire station officer Inayat Shaikh.

 
The fire had spread in the godown and adjoining T2 plant when we reached the plant. We used foam with water so that it does not spread to the adjoining plants. The operational and administrative staff were moved out safely, Shaikh said. "Some 20,000 litre of foam was used with water. We prepared a blanket around the fire so that it does not spread," said the officer.

 
 

    
   
