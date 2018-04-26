Mall food checked thrice in eight years by AMC

You may have come across several headlines about raids on eateries by Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation officials. But when did you last hear about such a raid in a multiplex? A civic body councillor on Wednesday revealed that the AMC has conducted only three raids in city multiplexes since 2010!

The revelation was made when Congress councillor Shahnawaj Shaikh, from Jamalpur, asked about food sample collection from stalls at multiplexes. "Since 2010, the AMC has not collected samples from multiplexes barring 2011, 2014 and 2016. Total five samples were collected during this time," said Shaikh. "From 33 multiplexes in city, the AMC has collected only five samples in so many years. Daily, there are so many people visiting these multiplexes and eating there. Many a times, people complain about the quality and quantity of the food served at these places. Why don't they (AMC) care about people?"

He said the health department was not collecting food samples from multiplexes because of the alleged nexus between the BJP and multiplex owners. "Why are they not taking samples from such places regularly? Why most of the time they are collecting samples from small businesses and giving clean chit to the big ones – by not collecting samples?," Shaikh pointed out.

The civic body collects samples as per the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. Explaining the process, AMC Food Inspector Rakesh Gamit said: "We collect samples as per the Act. After collection of the sample, we send them to the laboratory for testing. The results from these lab tests are generally declared in two weeks. Depending on the lab findings, the sample are declared either good for consumption or mis-branded, sub-standard or unfit for consumption. Cases are filed against the business operator of the unit on the basis of the test results."

He rejected the allegation of bias in the food sample collection process. "There is no bias in collection of the food samples," he said. "We collect samples from places we receive complaints from and those about which we have doubts. We have collected samples from multiplexes as well. Sample collection depends on the season and what people are eating at large."

HOW FOOD TESTING IS DONE, IDEALLY