Love for Hindi led her to be a topper in BA

Ten years after she turned out to be a graduate in BSC (Mathematics), Vandana Tiwari got her graduate degree again in 2017.

This time she got it for her Bachelor of Arts degree in Hindi. The 35-year-old decided to be a graduate in Hindi just for the sheer love of the language. "I am in love with Hindi. I write poetries, stories in the language. I simply love the language and hence decided to get a degree in it," said the native of Uttar Pradesh who first came to Gujarat after her marriage.

Tiwari found support not only from her husband, a computer hardware engineering but also from her own parents. "My father is a farmer and my mother is illiterate yet they encouraged me to study further," said Tiwari.

Tiwari said she had all throughout studied in Hindi medium. "But when I came to Gujarat, I had the option of choosing to do something either in Gujarati or English. That is why I chose BSC (mathematics) because that would mean the language would not be much of a problems. At that time I did not have the option of doing a bachelor in Hindi," said Tiwari.

She now plans to do an MA and later an Mphil and Phd in the language. She, however, clarifies that she does not want to do it just to get a job. "I have so much interest in the language, I think I can learn all throughout the rest of my life," said Tiwari. She said she would leave her then 3 year old son at home while she attended college. "I would never have achieved what I did, had it not been for my husband and in-laws who supported me so much," said Tiwari.