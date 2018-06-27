Leaving behind rumours of tiff with Nitin Patel, Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani heads to Israel

Gujarat's political corridors are buzzing with rumours of bitter ties between Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and deputy chief minister Nitin Patel. And why not so considering that rather than making Patel in-charge of business while the CM is away on a six-day tour to Israel, for which he left on Tuesday afternoon, he distributed portfolios between the deputy CM and senior minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama.

As per the notification issued by the CMO, after the approval from the governor, CM's portfolios of urban development, climate change, planning, science and technology and port has been handed over to Nitin Patel. Whereas portfolios like industries, mining, petrochemicals and Information and Broadcasting department are handed-over to Bhupendrasinh Chudasama until the CM's return.

A senior state official said on condition of anonymity, "It is advisable to make a senior cabinet member in-charge until CM returns. Rupani could have given full charge to Patel but he avoided the same. No need to mention the reason. It is the CM's discretion to decide who should be in-charge of his office in his absence."

Meanwhile, PAAS leader Hardik Patel has claimed to have inputs that Vijay Rupani has put his papers and a younger BJP leader would be made the CM in ten days. He stirred the hornet's nest with the statement that if Nitin Patel was given the CM's charge for six days, he could prove his mettle like Anil Kapoor's character in Bollywood movie, Nayak. Hardik tweeted that Patel could give reservation to the Patidar community under OBC quota, announce great package for farmers and withdraw all the criminal cases against youth of his community.

PORTFOLIOS SPLIT

As per CMO notification, after the governor’s approval, CM’s portfolios of urban development, climate change, planning, science and technology and port has been handed over to Nitin Patel