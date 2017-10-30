Leading bizmen eye party tickets

As the election scene is heating up, names of top business representatives are doing the rounds as prospective candidates for party nominations. Top guns of Gujarat Chamber of Commerce are also in the fray. These include current president Shailesh Patwari, former presidents Bipin Patel and Shanker Patel as well as members like Praful Talsania and Vijay Purohit.

Apart from Bipin Patel and Praful Talsaniya, who are prospective candidates of Congress party, the remaining are seen as prospectives of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Former president Bipin Patel had earlier contested on a Congress ticket and is close to families of Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee president Bharat Solanki and Siddharth Patel. His name is doing the rounds for Vatva constituency. Patel said that he has an offer, but it is not very likely to contest. Coincidentally his younger sibling Shanker Patel is seen as a contester from BJP. Patel is very close to former Chief Minister Anandiben Patel and had played a key role in negotiations with representatives of Patidaar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS).

Sources said that the current president of GCCI is being pitched as a candidate of the prestigious Ellisbridge constituency. Patwari acknowledged that some of his well wishers are making efforts for his contesting the polls. It must be noted that even as a the protest against Goods and Services Tax (GST) was aggressive in business hubs like Surat and some part of Saurashtra, they remained fairly under control in Ahmedabad. Unlike the direct frontal confrontation approach of business leaders in Surat, Patwari's approach was a mix of accommodation and petition which, according to him, has better chances of yielding results rather than an aggressive confrontational approach.

Also with the state government Patwari is also credited of getting concessions for businessmen before the Model Code of Conduct was in place for elections. The most recent one is regarding abolishing health license of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation for food industry, a long standing demand of businessmen as they were facing dual licenses. He was in forefront in boycotting Chinese goods in wake of China's support to Pakistan in its act against terrorist acts against India.

Honorary secretary in the past body of GCCI, Praful Talsania has also pitched himself as a candidate from Vejalpur constituency for Congress party. He has been an active member of Congress party since long and was mayor of Kalol municipality. A leader from the wealthy and powerful Jain Community, Talsania told DNA that masses are disillusioned with BJP governments at the state and centre and are in mood of a change. Under such circumstances there are real chances of winning from even urban constituencies, considered as as stronghold of BJP.

He is the most vocal of the lot with his posters appearing in Sarkhej and Vejalpur areas of Ahmedabad. Sources also said that Vijay Purohit, President of Gujarat Garment Manufacturers Association (GGMA) is also in fray for a BJP ticket.

