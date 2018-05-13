Land rights: Dalits, tribals plan a massive movement

Several organisations working for land rights of Dalits and tribals have joined hands and declared a movement to resolve the issue. The organisations have collected details of over 2.5 lakh landless Dalits and tribals, who are entitled to have one.

We have carried out the land rights movement in 26 districts and 74 talukas and identified 70,000 new applicants who are yet to get land and over 1.82 lakh people whose application for land are pending, said Gova Rathod of Jameen Adhikar Zumbesh.

He said hardly 10% of Dalits in the state would have land in their name. "Among the demands is also one where Dalit communities are seeking land for cremation. Dalits have a separate cremation ground in 90% of villages. But since this is not identified as a cremation ground, it often gets encroached and sometimes they are not allowed to cremate there. They are also not allowed to cremate the dead in the common cremation ground," said Rathod.

He said the movement will also ensure that Dalits who are not allowed to use the common cremation ground get one for their community.

He said so far many Dalits have the land only on papers but are yet to get possession. "The movement for land rights was so far done in a scattered manner. We have brought all organisations under one umbrella and will carry out a massive rally on July 9 from Tapi in Surat. We will be giving the collectors of each district a list of the landless Dalits and tribals who as per the rule are entitled to land," said Rathod.