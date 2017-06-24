Kin of Gandhinagar man shot at in US await visa

A Gandhinagar couple has been spending sleepless nights since May 20, when an armed robber shot at their elder son inside a departmental store at Atlanta in the US.

Thirty-six-year-old Shailesh Choudhary, who hails from Indrapura village, was eight months into his job as a clerk at the store. On the fateful night, a masked robber entered the store and shot at him before clearing out the cash box.

According to Choudhary’s brother Jayesh, he is still in a hospital and has not regained consciousness yet. No one from his family has managed to visit him. “My brother had gone to the US to support us financially. We are trying to get visa so that at least my parents can visit him,” said Jayesh. Their parents Baldev and Nathiben Choudhary will soon approach the government with a request to expedite their visa process, Jayesh added.