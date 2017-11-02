Karadiya Rajputs to protest against Jitu Vaghani at Bavla

The mahasammelan comes close on the heels of the sammelan called by the Karadiya Rajput Samaj in Bhavnagar to protest

Trouble seems to be mounting for the BJP in the upcoming elections with the Rajput community calling for a mahasammelan in Bavla in Ahmedabad district on November 5.

The mahasammelan comes close on the heels of the sammelan called by the Karadiya Rajput Samaj in Bhavnagar to protest the alleged arm-twisting tactics of BJP state president and Bhavnagar (west) MLA Jitu Vaghani.

The purpose of the sammelan in Bavla is to seek withdrawal of case against one Dansang Mori, a community leader and former sarpanch of Budhel village in Bhavnagar. Kuldeep Sagar, one of the organisers of the sammelan, said around one lakh members of the community are expected to congregate at the meet. "The meet is being held to demand that the police withdraw its case against Dansang Mori. The community feels it is made at the behest of BJP'S Vaghani as Mori had resisted the alleged land grab attempt made by the BJP leader on a gauchar land," said Sagar.

When asked if they would give a call to the community not to vote for the BJP, Sagar said the motive was not to make the sammelan a political one. "We want the false case registered against a distinguished member and social worker of the community like Mori be withdrawn," said Sagar.

BIG MEET ON CARDS