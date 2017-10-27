Kanubhai Kalsariya may not get support from Cong in Mahuva

Kanubhai Kalsariya, who may have sought Congress's support in fighting BJP in Mahuva, may not be very lucky. Despite being appreciative of Kalsariya's popularity in Mahuva, the Congress seems to be reluctant in extending its hand.

"We had an informal meeting with Rahul Gandhi, Bharatsinh Solanki and others when the party vice-president was in Gujarat. I had sought their support in Mahuva and, in return, promised that I would extend my support to Congress in Rajula, Gariyadhar and Tadaja," said Kalsariya.

He said it was an informal meeting and things were just discussed. " Congress not fighting in Mahuva will help avoid splitting of anti-BJP votes. With or without the Congress, I'm confident that the people of Mahuva will vote for me," said Kalsariya.

The Congress leaders of Bhavnagar have clearly denied that the party will desist from fighting in Mahuva. "It was one of the demands made by Kalsariya when he met the Congress leaders. But it was not accepted. We respect Kalsariya but the demand is untenable," said Pravinbhai Wala, Congress leader from Bhavnagar.

Those in Ahmedabad were, however, more diplomatic in stating that the Congress was not likely to give in to Kanubhai's request not to contest from Mahuva.

"During his meeting with Rahul Gandhi, Kanubhai had sought Congress support. We will do everything in our power to defeat the BJP. The final decision has to be taken by the high command and we have apprised them of what we think of the situation," said Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi.

He, however, did not directly answer whether Congress planned to field a candidate from Mahuva.

"We respect Kanubhai for his leadership and the Mahuva farmers movement that he undertook. In fact, it was the UPA govt that finally took a decision in the movement's favour," said Doshi.

It should be noted that Kalsariya has decided to fight as an independent in Mahuva after the AAP apparently decided not to fight the Gujarat polls. Kalsariya had sought and got the permission of AAP's central leadership to fight as an independent.