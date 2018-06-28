Kalol victim cremated, Gujarat Deputy CM Nitin Patel vows action against accused

Kalol victim Ashok Patel was cremated on Wednesday evening amid tight police security after his family members accepted his body earlier in the day. They agreed to accept the victim's body after the local police assured them of sufficient action against the accused.

Deputy CM Nitin Patel also attended the cremation ceremony. Patel was killed brutally at Chhatral village near Kalol on Sunday night during a communal clash between members of the Patel and Muslim community.

Around 10,000 people from Kalol town and Chhatral village took part in the funeral procession, shouting slogans -- "Jay Shree Ram" -- all the way. The funeral procession was taken out under tight police security to avoid further communal violence.

The deputy CM, talking to media persons at Chhatral village, said, "The state government will not spare any accused persons and all the anti social elements in Chhatral village and nearby areas will face stern action. This was a very sad incident in which Ashok Patel lost his life. The police has arrested six out of seven accused, and the remaining one will be nabbed soon."

Patel's murder led to a tense situation in Chhatral village and Kalol town as the incident was the result of a communal clash between members of the Patel and Muslim community. After Patel's death, a strike called by members of the Patel community in Kalol town and Chhatral village intensified the tension. Incidents of stone-pelting were reported and tight police security including teams of SRP were deployed in the region.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Sardar Patel Group (SPG) have declared their support to the family of the victim. Several volunteers of these outfits attended the funeral ceremony.