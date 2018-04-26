Justice eluding our boys, says family after Asaram order

When a court in Rajasthan found godman Asaram Bapu guilty of rape, it brought a small measure of happiness to the Vaghela family in Akhbarnagar area of the city.

For, the Vaghelas are happy that Asaram got what was due to him and the girl he victimised got justice, something they say has eluded their son and their nephew, both of whom were killed about a decade ago.

"For 10 years we have been fighting for justice and we don't know who killed our two boys. I have no hope of getting any justice, but the verdict made me happy. At least someone managed to get the godman punished," said Shantilal Vaghela.

Shantilal's son Abhishek and nephew Dipesh were 10 and 11, respectively, when they went missing from Asaram's Gurukul in Motera ashram on July 3, 2008.

Their mutilated bodies were found two days later from Sabarmati river, near the ashram. The family alleged that the two fell prey to black magic being practised at the ashram.

"The girl in Rajasthan got justice because the Rajasthan police were determined to bring Asaram to justice. But unfortunately in the case of our sons, the Gujarat police as well as the government here are more interested in shielding the godman," said Shantilal. He said he had approached the court for a CBI inquiry, but in vain.

"They set up a commission to probe the matter. We deposed before the DK Trivedi commission. But what happened. What did the commission report? We don't know anything," said Vaghela.

The family regrets sending their two kids to the residential school run by the godmen. "A month into the school and they turned up dead. There is not a day I don't curse myself for sending my children there," said Vaghela.

FORGOTTEN CRIME