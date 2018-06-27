Japan mindful of opportunities India offers, says Sujan Chenoy

Japan is mindful of the opportunities India offers and this is one of the major reasons for the ever-growing friendship between the two countries, said Sujan Chenoy, India's ambassador to Japan, while delivering a lecture at Ahmedabad Management Association (AMA) on Tuesday. He added that Japan is "one of the top investors in India" and its portfolio of investment is also changing.

"Japan is looking at India in a new light. Reforms like Goods and Services Tax (GST), introduction of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) and Ease of Doing Business have altered the trajectory of economy. Japan is participating in initiatives like Make In India, Skill India and others," Chenoy said at the felicitation event.

He said that Japan's Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in India stands at $4.7 billion, one of the highest by any country. "It is not just a global leader in manufacturing, but also in sectors like IT, Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence. In addition to the personal rapport of the two prime ministers, the interaction by business bodies, universities and cultural bodies are also playing a role in strengthening bilateral ties," Chenoy added.

Earlier, at the Gujarat National Law University, he referred to PM Modi's address at the Shangri La dialogue meet, which amplified the themes of India's role on the world stage especially that of India playing a larger role in the Indo-Pacific space.