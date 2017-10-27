IS operatives were recruiting more youth

Interrogation reveals 3 more from Surat were motivated to join IS ranks

The two Surat residents arrested on Wednesday for links with Islamic State were allegedly also involved in recruiting more youth for terror activities and have revealed names of at least three others, intelligence officers said on Thursday.

Kasim Stimberwala, a lab technician in a private hospital of Ankleshwar and Ubed Baig Mirza, a lawyer and who also owns Hotel Dawat on VIP road in Surat, were arrested by the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) on suspicion of being IS members and for plotting to bomb a Jewish synagogue in the Khadia area of Ahmedabad.

As per the officials, the duo were in constant contact with there IS handler Shafi Armar alias Zahed-al-Hindi. They were also in contact with Abdullah el Faisal, a radical preacher through Facebook and WhatsApp, and were planning to move to Syria to join the terror group.

Police recovered a 128-GB pen drive and a Samsung Galaxy Note-4 handset from Stimberwala's possession. The Samsung device's WhatsApp chats revealed that he had shared various posts pertaining to the Islamic State and related development with Mirza. He had also contacted Abdullah-el-Faisal of Jamaica and discussed various facts related to IS.

The pen drive contained videos released by the IS, mujahideen videos of Taliban, volumes of different IS publications, and statements by Abu-Mohammed al-Adani, who is IS' official spokesperson.

The suspects also revealed the names of the other three Surat youth, identified as Sarfaraz, Shabbir, and Shahid, all of whom were allegedly motivated by the duo to join the terror group. The duo would upload images and videos on Facebook to motivate and recruit Muslim youth to IS. ATS officers are also said to have found links and videos from Ubed's account relating to IS.

The transcript of an October 15, 2017, phone conversation between Ubed and one his associates, Shahid, recorded by the techincal and physical surveillance team of ATS by tapping their phones is as follows:

Ubed: Kahaan hai Kasim (Where is Kasim)?

Shahid: Kasim wahi hai Botawala me(He is in Botawala, a mosque according to ATS)

Ubed: Abhi tak wahi hai, kya Khabar Mufti Saab ko pakka Mujahid banna ke hi chhodega wo (seems he will turn mufti sir into a mujahid)

Shahid: Achcha hai na (That's Good)

In another conversation, Stimberwala advised Shabbir not to discuss sensitive issues over the phone.

"Arey bhai tu ye sab phone pe mat puchch gande, mai tereko mil ke batata hu chal (Brother, don't talk about it over the phone, will let you know in person)," Stimberwala said.

IS RECRUITERS