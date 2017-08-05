Is a storm brewing in Guj’s power tea cup?

The power corridors of Gujarat buzzed on Friday evening, particularly through social media, regarding a ‘heated exchange of words’ between chief minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy CM Nitin Patel following the cabinet meeting.

Sources said Patel was unhappy with the CM’s decision to make announcement for flood relief package without taking him into confidence. “The arguments reached the peak, and Patel said if such things went on for long, he would resign and complain before the PM Narendra Modi on Saturday, during his visit to Delhi for GST council meeting,” sources said.

Sources said, “Argument started between CM and Deputy CM once the bureaucrats left the room following the cabinet committee meeting. Patel was not happy the way CM is taking decisions on his own without hearing Patel’s concerns. The deputy CM also said this was not the first time he was ignored by the CM. He had often tried to neglect him for any policy decision.”

A senior minister in the cabinet said on condition of anonymity, “It is obvious that CM and Dy CM have rivalry on their personal front but no verbal spat took place on Friday after the cabinet meeting. Some of our political rivals would have deliberately spread such a rumor to tarnish the image of our leaders ahead of the polls.”

Rupani was declared as the CM after the proposal moved in the meeting of BJP’s MLAs held on August 5 last year. Patel was one of the frontrunners in the CM race but had to be content with the deputy CM post.

‘NO DISAGREEMENT’

CMO and Nitin Patel trashed the incident. Patel said, “No such incident has taken place. I was always with the CM in important meetings during the disaster in North Gujarat, and we were sitting next to each other. There was not a single issue of disagreement. I was present in the meeting for deciding relief package of Rs1,500 crore for flood victims and the decision was taken unanimously.”

7TH PAY BENEFITS?

A senior officer said, “While CM wished to implement 7th pay benefits for employees of all the boards and corporations, Patel insisted only for profit making ones.